Look way up …..

Roofers were busy last week replacing shingles on the Houston Seniors Association’s hall. A member this spring noticed some shingles were in disarray, leading to worries that if not corrected, water or other damage would occur. A District of Houston grant is paying for a portion of the work. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
