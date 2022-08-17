Roofers were busy last week replacing shingles on the Houston Seniors Association’s hall. A member this spring noticed some shingles were in disarray, leading to worries that if not corrected, water or other damage would occur. A District of Houston grant is paying for a portion of the work. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Look way up …..

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross invites German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tour Kitimat LNG facilities

