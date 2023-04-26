Look way up …

Going up just north of the cemetery is a Telus cell tower that is 43.1 metres tall and self-supported. The communications utility says it will enable reliable service in the area. The District of Houston gave its blessing to the installation in late 2021. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map