John Prpich of Port Alberni, left, and his friend David Dubbin of Nanaimo are celebrating after splitting nearly $20 million after winning a 6/49 lottery draw in November. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

  • Nov. 30, 2018 1:15 p.m.
  • News

A Port Alberni man and a longtime friend from Nanaimo are sharing a $20 million lottery pot this week.

John Prpich from Port Alberni and David Dubbin from Nanaimo are childhood friends who grew up playing hockey together. They have been buying lottery tickets together for more than 30 years. Today, they are B.C.’s newest multi-millionaires after matching all six numbers to win the $19.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the November 28, 2018 draw.

The pair is still in disbelief after winning such a life-changing prize.

“I was in the bathroom and my wife was on the computer and said someone in Nanaimo won,” Dubbin said. “I looked at my wife and asked if I was dreaming.” As soon as he knew what was going on he quickly called Prpich. “I thought there is no way John is going to believe this phone call.”

“At first I was like – it’s 5:30 in the morning! And then all I thought was ‘what an honest friend,’” added Prpich. “I was just glad to tell my kids. Now my kids are going to be okay.”

The massive win will come with all the dreamy attachments, including new houses and cars and, of course, traveling the world. “I’ve always wanted to go to Thailand,” said Dubbin, who’s an avid golfer. “I hear the golf courses there are fantastic. And now we can fly first class.”

Added Prpich, “My wife loves to travel and I want to go back to Australia.”

The win is perfect timing for Dubbin, who was planning to retire in January 2019 and Prpich, who says he might go into work a few more times “just for bragging rights,” before he calls it quits.

The 7-Eleven on Bowen Road in Nanaimo sold the winning ticket.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against Unist’ot’en
Next story
Lawyers ask for stay or new trial for Travis Vader in deaths of missing seniors

Just Posted

Highway of Tears public transit plan wins safety and security awards

Advocate for the missing and murdered says recognition deserved, “very very happy” with service

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against Unist’ot’en

LNG company applied to enforce access to Morice River bridge and roads blocked by Unist’ot’en camp.

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

CT scanner ‘paused’ after council denies variance

Northern Health warned CT scanner may not come if variance on off-site works denied.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Canucks Report: Not a November to remember

Vancouver stumbles to 3-8-3 monthly record

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

Employee dies at West Fraser’s Florida mill

The company said it is currently investigating the cause

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

UPDATE: West Fraser to cut production over holidays at 4 B.C. sawmills

The temporary move affects operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Most Read