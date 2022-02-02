Long time Houston Secondary School special education assistant retires

After 32 years working as a special education assistant in School District 54, Debra Gionette has retired. Gionette, who can be seen in the centre of the photo with the black hoodie, worked in various classes and spent 30 of her 32 years at Houston Secondary School. On her final day on Jan. 27, she took some time to take a picture with students “Working at the school has been a wonderful place of employment, I’ve had the opportunity to learn from the youth of our community every step of the way, and I’ve really enjoyed that. That’s what I’ll miss the most along with my amazing co-workers,” she told Houston Today. “What I’m looking forward to most is being able to wake up every morning, not be rushed, and be able to tackle whatever project I want for the day,” she continued. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)