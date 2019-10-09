Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of logs onto Highway 118 between Topley and Granisle. There were no reports of injuries and truck and logs were later cleared up. The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with non life threatening but serious injuries. (Submitted photo)
