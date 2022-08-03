Locals compete in BC Summer Games

This year the games took place in Prince George

The BC Summer Games concluded July 24 with local athletes helping make up a Northwest Zone contingent that took home eight gold, four silver and eight bronze medals in competition that began July 21 in Prince George.

The majority of the participating Houston athletes were members of the girls rugby team which placed sixth out of seven competing zones.

They were Jordyn Brent, Allison Emberley, Kaydence Kaszas, Ryelin Lohn, Paige McEwan and Maryn Sullivan with head coach Robert Mark also from Houston. Five other players came from Vanderhoof and one from Terrace.

Ella Opdendries was a member of the girls 4 X 100 metre relay track team that placed seventh and she also placed ninth overall in the girls high jump.

Abner Wanyamah was a member of the boys 4 X 100 metre relay track team that placed eighth.

Claire Sullivan placed eighth in mixed team water sports.

Travis Stephens placed fifth in team dual wrestling.

Brent Opdendries as an assistant rugby coach and Shaely Niven acting as an adult supervisor fleshed out the Houston contingent that contributed to the Northwest Zone.

In team sports, the Northwest Zone’s boys softball team, with all of its members coming from Terrace save for one player from Kitimat, won gold.

Individual golds were won by Amelia Mosumgaard from Smithers for Day 1 boys/girls dressage, Lia Crump from Prince Rupert in girls, 15 years old sprint triathlon and in girls, 15 years old duathlon, Carina Franes from Prince Rupert for girls, 15 years of age aquathlon, Jacob Van Horne from Kitimat for boys swimming 100 metre breaststroke and boys 50 metre breaststroke and Keegan Farrell from Fraser Lake for boys high jump.

The Vancouver Island-Central Coast Zone placed first with a count of 133 medals followed by Vancouver Coastal in second place with 111 medals and Fraser Valley in third with 105 medals while Thompson-Okanagan collected 93 medals, Fraser River 79 medals, Cariboo-Northeast 30 medals and the Kootenays 26 medals.

The opening ceremonies took place at the CN Centre with a full house featuring music from local Indigenous artist Kim Gouchie. Prince George athletes Sam Cramer and Emily Clarke lead the way to light the torch.

In all, just under 3,000 young athletes, coaches and officials came to Prince George for the games with athletes making up 2,200 participants of that total. Thousands of local volunteers also participated.