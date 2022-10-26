Locals compete at area-wide cross country event

Houston Christian School was one of three local schools who sent students to compete in an area-wide cross country event Oct. 14. In the front is student Addison Mayer who is in Grade 4 and behind her is Roselynn Spletzer who is in Grade 3. (Marisca Bakker photo/Houston Today)

Students from Houston’s elementary schools participated in a valley-wide cross country event Oct. 13 that saw 10 public and private schools taking part.

In girls eight and under, Addison Mayer from the Houston Christian School placed second while Linken Jaspers from Twain Sullivan placed third in boys nine and under.

In girls age nine and 10, Quinn Jaarsma from Houston Christian School placed first while in boys age 11 and up, David Onoura was the fourth place finisher.

The 10 schools represented were St. Joseph’s School, Walnut Park, Muheim, Heartwood, La Grande-ourse and Bulkley Valley Christian from Smithers, Telkwa Elementary from Telkwa and from Houston, Silverthorne, Twain Sullivan and Houston Christian School.