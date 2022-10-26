Houston Christian School was one of three local schools who sent students to compete in an area-wide cross country event Oct. 14. In the front is student Addison Mayer who is in Grade 4 and behind her is Roselynn Spletzer who is in Grade 3. (Marisca Bakker photo/Houston Today)

Houston Christian School was one of three local schools who sent students to compete in an area-wide cross country event Oct. 14. In the front is student Addison Mayer who is in Grade 4 and behind her is Roselynn Spletzer who is in Grade 3. (Marisca Bakker photo/Houston Today)

Locals compete at area-wide cross country event

Ten schools from Houston, Telkwa and Smithers compete

Students from Houston’s elementary schools participated in a valley-wide cross country event Oct. 13 that saw 10 public and private schools taking part.

In girls eight and under, Addison Mayer from the Houston Christian School placed second while Linken Jaspers from Twain Sullivan placed third in boys nine and under.

In girls age nine and 10, Quinn Jaarsma from Houston Christian School placed first while in boys age 11 and up, David Onoura was the fourth place finisher.

The 10 schools represented were St. Joseph’s School, Walnut Park, Muheim, Heartwood, La Grande-ourse and Bulkley Valley Christian from Smithers, Telkwa Elementary from Telkwa and from Houston, Silverthorne, Twain Sullivan and Houston Christian School.

Previous story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Just Posted

Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Kasiks Wilderness Resort on Hwy16. (Staff photo)
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to the northwest

Mayor Shane Brienen
Council to work on increasing voter turnout

Lisa Makuk says goodbye to council. (File photo/Houston Today)
Departing District councillor hints at a return

Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated their 70th anniversary
Peter and Betty celebrate 70th Anniversary