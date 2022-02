Houston resident Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the ‘extra’ in a Lotto 6/49 draw at the beginning of January. “It will change my life - big time,” she said of her win. (Submitted photo)

Holmes said she likes to play the lottery for a chance to dream and that dream has always been to buy her own home.

“It will change my life – big time,” she said of her win.

She purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven in Smithers.