Local skaters showcase their talents

Left: Houston Figure Skating Club coach Stephanie Auston and skater Hannah Bhatti at the 2019 regional Kla How Ya figure skating competition held in Smithers.

Local residents are going to get a chance to see members of the Houston Figure Skating Club showcase their talents on home ice after all.

When the installation of the new refrigeration plant at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena fell behind schedule earlier this fall, leaving the club having to host the regional Kla How Ya skating competition in Smithers Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, it looked like locals had to make the trip to Smithers ago to view local skaters.

But with the arena ice now in, the club is staging a Kla How Ya Showcase Gala Friday Dec. 13 starting at 6:30 p.m. And it’s free.

Kla How Ya is the largest annual competitive gathering of figure skaters from across the north with this year’s event drawing 147 skaters from 10 communities reaching from the northeast down into the Cariboo and west along Hwy16.

It rotates among communities each year meaning that if Houston gave up its chance to host this year, even if it meant using the arena in Smithers, it would be years before the club’s opportunity would come up again.

“Given the lack of ice they all did amazing,” said Mia McGonigal from the club.

The Houston club contributed 28 skaters to the three-day competition.

Haley Waldie was also one of the local competitors at the regional Kla How Ya figure skating competition.