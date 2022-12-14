Local skater reaches silver at Prince Rupert tournament

Houston figure skater Mylee Roney won silver recognition in two categories at the Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 Kla How Ya tournament held in Prince Rupert. (Photo courtesy Elaine Kaszas)

Nine-year-old Houston figure skater Mylee Roney received silver recognition in each of the two events she competed in at the Kla How Ya tournament held in Prince Rupert Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

She undertook a star 2 freeskate solo as well as a showcase event.

“Mylee received a silver level in both her routines. She did exceptionally well,” reported aunt Elaine Kazzas.

With no figure skating taking place in Houston this year because the Houston Figure Skating Club has been unable to find a coach, Mylee has been making regular trips to Smithers to skate with the club there.

The Kla How Ya annual tournament draws clubs from up and down Hwy16 as well as northeastern B.C. and down into the Cariboo to different host locations each year.

Skaters are graded individually on each skill they perform during their routines — gold, silver, bronze or merit.

“The average of their individual grades is what gives them the overall on their report. Mylee scored four golds in one event, the most she’s scored in a single event,” said her aunt.

This was the first time in seven years that Prince Rupert has hosted the Kla How Ya competition.