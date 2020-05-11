Northwestern B.C. local government leaders and provincial officials gathered in Terrace in February 2019 for a first announcement of a northern capital and planning grant worth $100 million. A further $50 million was announced May 11, 2020. That’s Houston mayor Shane Brienen third from the left. (B.C. Government photo)

Local governments receiving provincial grants

Meant for infrastructure projects and planning

The District of Houston is getting just over $2 million from a renewed provincial program allowing northwestern B.C. local governments to undertake capital projects or undergo long range planning.

The $2.074 million is on top of the $4.486 million the District received last year when the Northern Capital and Planning Grant program was first announced.

This year’s total grant for northwestern local governments is $50 million and last year’s grant was $100 million.

“We appreciate the financial support that the province has provided to communities in the northwest,” said Houston mayor Shane Brienen.

”These funds will be essential to carry out necessary replacements of our aging infrastructure that we would otherwise be unable to complete with our limited funding sources.”

Also receiving money is the Village of Burns Lake which is in line for $1.267 million. Last year it received $3.439 million.

The Village of Granisle will receive $358,000 compared to last year’s $2.353 million.

Granisle mayor Linda McGuire said the money will enable it to plan for eventual infrastructure replacement.

“These funds will help address the social and infrastructure needs that arise out of the many exciting economic developments underway in those communities,” said Premier John Horgan.

Distribution amounts are based on the populations of local governments.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19
Next story
BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Just Posted

Local governments receiving provincial grants

Meant for infrastructure projects and planning

Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty

The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

Muncipal office re-opening May 11

Public asked to respect physical distancing guidance

Wildland fire quickly extinguished

District of Houston firefighters responded quickly the late morning of May 8… Continue reading

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Most Read