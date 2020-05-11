Local governments receiving provincial grants

The District of Houston is getting just over $2 million from a renewed provincial program allowing northwestern B.C. local governments to undertake capital projects or undergo long range planning.

The $2.074 million is on top of the $4.486 million the District received last year when the Northern Capital and Planning Grant program was first announced.

This year’s total grant for northwestern local governments is $50 million and last year’s grant was $100 million.

“We appreciate the financial support that the province has provided to communities in the northwest,” said Houston mayor Shane Brienen.

”These funds will be essential to carry out necessary replacements of our aging infrastructure that we would otherwise be unable to complete with our limited funding sources.”

Also receiving money is the Village of Burns Lake which is in line for $1.267 million. Last year it received $3.439 million.

The Village of Granisle will receive $358,000 compared to last year’s $2.353 million.

Granisle mayor Linda McGuire said the money will enable it to plan for eventual infrastructure replacement.

“These funds will help address the social and infrastructure needs that arise out of the many exciting economic developments underway in those communities,” said Premier John Horgan.

Distribution amounts are based on the populations of local governments.