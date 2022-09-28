Local cyclists power through to complete Tour de North 2022

Houston cyclists Cindy Sullivan, left, and Sue Jones were among the Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2022 team who rode 850 kilometres beginning in Dawson Creek Sept. 14, 2022 and ending in Williams Lake Sept. 20, 2022. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Local cyclists Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan endured rain, cold, lengthy elevation gains, sore muscles, a detour because of a wildfire and other challenges by the time they finished the seven-day, 850 kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2022 journey from Dawson Creek beginning Sept. 14 to Williams Lake Sept. 20.

From an original anticipated cycling squad of 24 in the spring when training got underway, the number of riders who started the first day was reduced to 15 as personal circumstances and other reasons cut back the number.

And as the days went on, an accident when two riders came into contact with each other causing both to spill, and other reasons further reduced the cycling contingent.

But it was the last day, the leg from Quesnel to Williams Lake, that it became worth it all when as the group approached the end.

That’s when they were told they had exceeded the group goal of raising $150,000 for pediatric cancer research and support such as Camp Goodtimes, said Jones.

“It was right before that seven and half kilometres approaching the [Williams Lake] airport, that’s when we heard,” she said.

Jones, who has ridden in the Cops for Cancer cause before, said the even-day endurance trip was buoyed by the support team accompanying them and the stories they heard from people along the way.

Particularly poignant was hearing from families who had to send their children away for treatment.

“Because of COVID and the seriousness of their illness, they didn’t know if they ever see them again,” said Jones.

As for the riding, Jones said Days 3 and 4, were particularly challenging as the group was cycling in the rain.

“It was full rain gear ….. hypothermia,” she said of the experience.

A trailer that was part of the support convoy was heated and that proved to make the difference so cyclists could recover and regroup, Jones added.

“There was a lot of tears, just about as much sweat, a ton of laughter, love, and an amazing team and support crew to get through the hard times,” said Cindy Sullivan.

“We are all so grateful to push our bodies and raise funds to help the children. When the hills got hard — we reminded ourselves and teammates of the reason why we were riding.

“All along our way, we were so fortunate to meet and spend time with some families that have faced or who are facing difficult times. We had so much fun going into every school visit, the kids curiously engaged with the team.”

Sullivan said the tour could not take place without major sponsors Canadian Tire, Northland Dodge, Cycle Logic, RCMP, BC Ambulance, and Jakroo.

Both riders took part in memory of their fathers.

The official tally at the end of the last day stood at $150,999 — just $1 shy of being $1,000 over the target.

Houston and area residents still have a chance to contribute to Tour de North through a raffle of camping and other outdoor gear on display at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. Raffle tickets are on sale at the credit union and the draw takes place the end of the month.

Donations can be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society until the end of October,