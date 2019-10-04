Mason Kenzle

Local awarded scholarship

Mason Kenzle’s attending UNBC

A Houston resident now attending the University of Northern British Columbia has been awarded one of 13 post-secondary study scholarships by the B.C. Council of Forest Industries (COFI).

Mason Kenzle is studying commerce at the institution and the scholarship is worth $1,500.

“The winners of our 2019 COFI scholarships were strong candidates from many diverse backgrounds. They were assessed using a variety of standard criteria, including academics, community involvement, interest in the forest sector, and quality of their references,” a statement from COFI indicated.

“Mason’s experience – as a hard-working student, hockey coach, school leader, and young forestry employee – made him a great fit to receive a scholarship this year towards his future forestry career goals.”

“COFI is glad to support Mason and the 12 other students across B.C. and we look forward to seeing what they achieve,” the statement continued.

“Despite our current challenges, we continue to see a bright future for this important industry – a future where British Columbia can be a model for the world in product innovation, technological advances, and environmental care, supporting skilled jobs in communities throughout B.C.,” added COFI president Susan Yurkovich.

Of the 13 students receiving scholarships, eight were from the north.

