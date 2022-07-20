Local athletes, others in Prince George for BC Summer Games

And here are the Houston members of the Northwest Zone’s girls rugby team competing in the BC Summer Games in Prince George this week. The photo was taken at a “tacky tourist” dress up event. Back row left to right: Jordyn Brent, Paige McEwen and Maryn Sullivan. Front row left to right: Allison Emberley, Kaydence Kaszas and Ryelin Lohn. (Photo courtesy Elaine Kaszas) And here are the Houston members of the Northwest Zone’s girls rugby team competing in the BC Summer Games in Prince George this week. The photo was taken at a “tacky tourist” dress up event. Back row left to right: Jordyn Brent, Paige McEwen and Maryn Sullivan. Front row left to right: Allison Emberley, Kaydence Kaszas and Ryelin Lohn. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Houston and area athletes and others are in Prince George this week for the B.C. Summer Games which officially get underway July 21 and wrap up on July 24.

As of last week, 10 young athletes from Houston and area are among just over 2,300 participants to have registered. One head coach, assistant coach and one adult supervisor from here make up the rest of the local contingent.

Houston is part of the northwest zone, one of eight in the province who have representatives competing in 18 different sports.

Of the local athletes, six are on the northwest zone’s girls rugby team — Jordyn Brent, Allison Emberley, Kaydence Kaszas, Ryelin Lohn, Paige McEwan and Maryn Sullivan. Head coach Robert Mark is also from Houston and other team members come from Vanderhoof and Terrace.

Ella Opdendries is competing in the 100m, 200m, high jump, and 4x100m relay track and field events while Abner Wanyanmah is competing in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. They’ll be accompanied by assistant coach Brent Opdendries.

Claire Sullivan will be competing in towed water sports while Travis Stephens will be competing in wrestling events.

Rounding out the Houston and area contingent is adult supervisor Shaely Niven.

More than 450 coaches and more than 160 officials are taking part.

“The host society in Prince George has done amazing work preparing for these games and this is just one more step towards what will be an excellent event in July,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “All of our participants have worked extremely hard to get to these games and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them.”

With the COVID pandemic still in effect and with new virus variations making the rounds, games officials say they are mindful that the games will bring together people from every region of the province.

“Robust safety measures to ensure the safety of all participants have been developed and implemented in consultation with provincial and local public health officials and in partnership with the host society and venue owners,” indicates background information provided.

Schools in the Prince George area have been turned into dormitories for the athletes.