Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Wednesday at 9:24 a.m.

Jacki Sutherland heard loud thunder followed by a bright flash Tuesday night – common elements of a typical summer thunderstorm in the Okanagan.

But it’s believed one of those lightning strikes hit the roof of a Peachland home, sparking a fire, just after 6:30 p.m.

“It also sounded like an outlet had shorted out,” Sutherland, a nearby neighbour, told the Kelowna Capital News that evening. “Then my daughter called and asked if there was a fire in Vernon.”

That’s when she looked outside, and saw her neighbours house up in flames.

“It was pretty scary,” she added.

The damage to the house is extensive.

According to emergency crews on site, one person was in the house at the time of the blaze. They are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard
Next story
Pro-life group removed from site near Kelowna hospital after harassing patients, staff

Just Posted

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

McKilligan Road or Knockholt Road?

Work continues on the $600,000 project to build turning lanes where McKilligan… Continue reading

Exam rule a drag on home development, RDBN says

Government regulations are slowing new home construction efforts in the region, according… Continue reading

Council to key on rail crossings, traffic patterns

Will be meeting with CN

Pedestrian recovering after accident

Man suffered multiple injuries from Aug. 16 accident

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

The index is calculated based on five metrics

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read