BC Wildfire Service map.

Lightning reportedly caused 65 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Lightning storms on the evening of Tuesday, July 31, caused 65 new wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Jessica Mack, the Cariboo’s fire information officer, said in an email Wednesday morning that 55 of the fires are considered out of control, five are under control and one is being held.

The fire in the Horsefly area has been upgraded to a fire-of-note, burning at 50 hectares.

In a follow-up phone call, Mack’s colleague Tracy Freeman said they are unable to provide a more detailed update on each fire at this time because they are working on getting updates, themselves.

She suggested looking to the BC Wildfire active wildfire interactive map for the most up-to-date information.

The map currently shows 58 fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre. Fires are put onto the map when they are sending crews out to investigate an incident. Fires may not necessarily be confirmed.

When asked if it’s possible to identify which of the 58 fires are confirmed, Freeman said, “Unfortunately we just don’t have the time to do that.”

Crews are currently concentrating on fire suppression and Freeman said they should be able to send updates on each fire by the end of the day, between 6 and 11 p.m.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert Wednesday morning for the Haggen’s Point and Hen Ingram Lake areas along the south side of Quesnel Lake. The CRD tweeted earlier this morning that the alert is due to potential roadblocks due to nearby wildfires. The alert affects 93 properties.

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre also issued an evacuation order Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Tatelkus Lake area, roughly 131 km west of Quesnel. The CRD’s EOC said in the news release that the Chutanli Lake Wildfire, which was estimated at 736 hectares, spurred the alert. The alert affects two properties.

BC Wildfire Service tweeted earlier this morning that 132 new wildfires started in the province yesterday because of lightning. It is now responding to 305 wildfires across B.C.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire
Next story
Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

Just Posted

Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

The fire remains zero per cent contained

Lightning reportedly caused 65 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Houston athletes compete at B.C. Games

“It was an amazing experience,” says Houston player

Houston seeks funding to complete projects

Projects include downtown revitalization and Hwy. 16 upgrades

Houston residents gear up for Tour de North

The event raises money for pediatric cancer

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Most Read