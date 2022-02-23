Liesure centre operation changes

The Houston Leisure Centre no longer has capacity limits for its spaces. (File photo/Houston Today)

As a result of the provincial government’s recent announcement of lightened COVID-19 restrictions, the Houston Leisure Centre has undergone some operation changes.

“We have a few changes taking place effective as of Feb. 17,” said Director of Leisure Services Cassie Ofner.

“Capacity limits are being lifted for all spaces. Previously they were restricted to 50% capacity. Restrictions on dance floors have also been lifted. This means that the Community Hall can now host weddings and other events at full capacity,” she continued.

Also seeing rule changes is the fitness centre, which will now be accessible at any time while the facility is open.

“Since the fitness centre reopened on Jan. 20, we have been operating with a maximum capacity of four people to allow for social distancing and have been requiring patrons to pre-book their gym times as per the public guidelines. Effective tomorrow this restriction will also be lifted,” said Ofner.

According to Ofner, the lightening of even more restrictions could be on the horizon as well.

“Leisure Services and the District of Houston is excited to see that we are a step closer to returning to normal operations. Masks and proof of vaccination is still required within our spaces and is expected to be addressed next month by the provincial health officer,” she said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

