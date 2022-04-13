Licence sought to renew childcare program in Houston

Houston Link to Learning is planning a revival of an afternoon program for children thanks to the assistance of School District 54.

Jumpstart was offered two afternoons a week at Silverthorne Elementary and meant for young children approaching kindergarten but was shut down in March 2020 by a combination of the pandemic and Houston Link to Learning losing its early childhood education to the school district.

And now the school district has approached Houston Link to Learning with a proposal for the agency to run the program once again at Silverthorne, this time with the school district assigning a staff member to work with the children.

“Children and families have been so isolated over the last two years that there is a real need for preschool programs and kindergarten readiness,” said Houston Link to Learning executive director Marian Ells.

She described the school district’s offer of assigning a staff member as innovative in that it will revive a much-needed program for young children.

The plan is to offer two separate classes twice a week, each with 10 children who are either four or who are eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.

But with Houston Link to Learning’s previous licence to operate a childcare facility lapsing after the program was closed down in March 2020, a new one is needed.

Part of that application involves obtaining a letter of support from the District of Houston council, something it agreed to do when it met April 7.

“They need to know that the staff are trained early childhood educators and that all safety items are in place along with policies and procedures,” Ells said of provincial officials.

“The facility will also require an inspection by the licensing officer.”

School District 54 superintendent Michael McDiarmid welcomed the prospect of a revived Jumpstart program, saying Houston Link to Learning will know about children not yet part of the school system.

“Students having a pre-school experience definitely helps them when they get to kindergarten. They are exposed to the structure of school, structured learning activities and working independently from their parents- all good things for a smooth transition to kindergarten,” he said.

Jumpstart should not be confused with a Canadian Tire sports-focused program of the same name for children or a school district program called Strongstart that runs mornings only at Silverthorne.

Strongstart is for children from birth to age five who attend along with their parents. It also helps prepare children for school.