Library’s summer reading club in full swing

The Houston Public Library’s summer reading club provides a variety of activities for young readers in the community. Drop ins are welcome. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Registration remains open and newcomers are always welcome at the Houston Public Library’s summer reading club for young readers.

To date, the club has 55 registered readers and, as of last week, 620 books have been tallied up as read as well as 15-minute reading sessions for older readers, reports library director Sara Lewis.

Registration day on July 5 saw 61 people attend where activities included a scavenger hunt, crafts and enjoying ice cream sundae bars.

There are 3 age groups — ages 3-5, ages 6-8, and 9 years to 12 years.

In addition to reading, there are a variety of crafts and activities each week.

This past week, readers were taking part in escape rooms, receiving special prizes when figuring out the puzzles.

“Registration remains open and parents are welcome to drop in with the children. Visiting relatives are also welcome to attend,” said Lewis.

“We have families who bring extra kids with them often and they are welcome. Even if it is just for the one day.”