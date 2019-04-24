Library receives District of Houston grant

Library receives grant

The Houston Public Library is once again receiving a grant from the District of Houston.

Council last night approved an allocation of $122,000 for the library to help meet its operating needs.

The grant is divided into quarterly payments with the first this year to be disbursed by April 30.

Council needed to approve the grant because its District policy that a council resolution is needed for amounts in excess of $100,000.

Farmers market lease to be renewed

The District of Houston and Houston Link to Learning are to renew a lease for the latter to stage its farmers market once again at Steelhead Park.

The lease would be effective for this market season with a renewal option by mutual consent for 2020 and 2021.

The lease provisions needed to be advertised first and council can now formalize the agreement at its May 2 special council meeting.

This year, Houston Link to Learning has indicated it wishes to move its market date and time to Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Move dog poop bags

There’s too much dog excrement around the duck pond, reports councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld.

So he’s suggesting that dog excrement disposal bags be moved closer to the trail around the pond to encourage their use by dog owners.

He’s also suggesting disposal bags be given to dog owners when renewing licences for their pets to reinforce the expectation that owners pick up after their animals.

No Parking signs to be installed

District staffers are suggesting that No Parking signs be installed on the west side of Poulton Ave. between 10th Street and 11th Street.

A 1.65 metre wide sidewalk was constructed there beside Happy Jack’s last year and as a result, an shoulder was removed where cars had previously been parked.

“With the new sidewalk any cars wishing to park at this location are actually parking on the travelled portion of the road, creating a traffic flow problem,” a briefing note for council states.

Technology contract let

CareWorx Fully Managed has been recommended by staffers to council to provide information technology services to the District until the end of 2022.

It and Done Right Computer Services submitted bids which were then evaluated.

The CareWorx bid was higher at $26,400 per year than Done Right’s annual price of $25,560 but the company scored higher on evaluation criteria.

“The CareWorx Fully Managed proposal includes a higher level of service that improve our information technology services,” reads the briefing note prepared for council.

Council’s approval is needed, based on District policy, to award a contract in circumstances where the recommendation is not to award “to the lowest tender meeting specifications and where the lowest tender meeting specifications is higher than the budgeted amount,” indicated material provided to council.

Motorcycle safety promoted

The District is being asked to support a District of Kitimat initiative to have the provincial government institute a graduated licensing program and mandatory training for motorcycle riders.

The request originates with a Kitimat woman whose son was killed in a 2006 motorcycle accident less than 24 hours after receiving his licence.

Denise Lodge then formed The Coalition of Riders Educating Youth (COREY), which is also the first name of her son, to promote motorcycle safety and riding training.

The District of Kitimat submitted a resolution for graduated licensing and training to the Union of BC Municipalities which then endorsed it.

“Motorcycles make up three per cent of B.C.’s insured vehicles, yet they are involved in approximately 11 per cent of all road fatalities,” reads part of the Kitimat resolution.