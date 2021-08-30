Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election

Lakhwinder Jhaj has formerly been involved in Lower Mainland provincial politics

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Liberal Party of Canada announced Lakhwinder Jhaj as their candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Jhaj’s nomination was announced on the Liberal Party website by national campaign co-chair Navdeep Bhains on Aug. 20. However the announcement was devoid of any background information about Jhaj.

Jhaj a long term resident of the Fraser Valley immigrated to Canada from India in the mid-70s when she was a child and has also lived in Penticton. Jhaj dabbled in provincial politics and unsuccessfully sought the BC Liberals nomination for Abbotsford South in 2020. She also ran for the NDP in Abbotsford South in 2013 and before that, in the Boundary-Similkameen riding in 2009.

While Jhaj is not from the riding, it is not the first time the Liberals have nominated a candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley from outside. In 2011 the Liberals chose a 22-year old student from Vancouver –Kyle Warwick – who ran unsuccessfully against NDP veteran Nathan Cullen. Since the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding was formed in 2004, it has been held by the NDP.

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau called for a snap election Aug. 20, as Canada entered its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the federal election scheduled for Sept. 20, the Liberal Party has yet to respond to multiple requests by Black Press Media with regards to Jhaj’s Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidacy.

Black Press Media has also reached out to Jhaj for a comment.

Jhaj will be running against NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach, Conservative candidate Claire Rattée, Green candidate Adeana Young, Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor and People’s Party of Canada’s candidate Jody Craven.

