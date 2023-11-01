Gavin Clee and Avery Macinnes are members of the Houston U11 minor hockey team. They are fundraising with a bake sale at the U15 Home Tournament at the concession. The money raised will be to help cover the tournament fees that the U11 team will encounter this '23/'24 season. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Let’s go Flyers

U15 hockey tournament took place last weekend. Teams in attendance were Smithers, Fort St. James, Burns Lake, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Fraser Lake. (L-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct. 27. The Final scores were Friday night was 5-4 for Smithers vs Houston. Oct 28 was 8-1 for Houston vs Burns Lake, 6-1 for Houston vs Kitimat. Sunday Oct 29 was 5-1 for Prince Rupert vs Houston, then the round robin final was 10-3 for Prince Rupert who were the champs for the tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

Asher is 2 years old and is already holding a hockey stick. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

(l-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct 27th home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
