Leisure services director bid good-bye

Tasha Kelly, who is leaving her post as the leisure services director for the District of Houston, was presented with a certificate of appreciation at the July 6, 2021 District of Houston council meeting. On left is councillor Tom Euverman, councillor Tim Anderson, mayor Shane Brienen, councillor Tom Stringfellow, Kelly, councillor Jonathan van Barneveld and councillor Troy Reitsma. Kelly was also given a gift basket from District staff members. (Photo courtesy Duncan Malkinson/District of Houston)

Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Houston Today photo)
