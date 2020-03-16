The Houston Leisure Facility is restricting the number of people who can enter at any one time. (File photo)

Leisure facility sets restriction on patron numbers

No more than 50 people at a time are allowed in

The Houston Leisure Facility announced this morning it will allow no more than 50 people at a time into its facility.

“The District’s number one priority is the well-being and safety of our community members,” it indicated on a social media posting.

The restriction to help limit the potential for a spread of COVID-19 falls in line with an order given this morning by provincial health authorities.

Going into the weekend, authorities had banned gatherings of more than 250 people but that has now changed with authorities citing the need for increased measures.

“The gym is now closed and aquafit classes have been canceled until further notice. The hot tub will have restrictions of five users and the steam room will be restricted to two users at any one time,” the social media posting added.

“If you are a pass holder and have chosen to self-quarantine or avoid public places at this time, please do not hesitate to contact us to discuss a pass suspension,” leisure services officials continued.

“We encourage people to engage in their usual activities, including recreational and leisure activities while practicing common sense approaches to prevent infection and transmission.”

As of the morning of March 16, provincial health officials announced there were 103 COVID-19 cases in B.C. with six of those people in hospital.

And the number of deaths has now risen to four — three people who were residents of a care centre in North Vancouver died over the weekend. The fourth death was reported earlier and that person was also a resident of the same care centre.

The new cases reported this morning were on the lower mainland, in the Fraser Valley, on Vancouver Island and in the interior. There were no reported cases within the Northern Health Authority region.

On the weekend, provincial health officials said two people living within the Northern Health area tested positive after returning from travelling overseas. They are now isolated at their home.

These people had earlier been reported as being from within the lower mainland area.

Chief provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said that with the exception of the six people in hospital all of the other patients are managing their disease at home.

She urged self isolation and that the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is “not forever but important for now.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, please visit www.bccdc.ca/covid19.

The Northern Health Authority has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from Northern BC residents. The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

