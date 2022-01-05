Leisure facility gym closed

The gym at the Houston Leisure Facility is closed until Jan. 18. (file photo)

The District of Houston’s leisure services department has closed the gym at the leisure facility to keep in line with provincial public health orders.

The closure, which began Dec. 23, 2021, lasts until Jan. 18, 2022 unless otherwise affected by additional public health orders which have been designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

As well, all private bookings or indoor events at the community hall, the Claude Parish Memorial Arena and the leisure faciity will be cancelled, indicates a leisure services facility posting.

“We plan to reopen our facilities on January 19, 2022 provided that the regulations are not extended further,” the posting adds.

Also now in place is a proof of vaccination requirement for anyone age 12 and older to use the leisure service facility’s pool.

“This also applies to public skate at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena. A piece of photo identification will also be required by anyone that is 19 years of age or older for verification,” the posting continues.

The proof of vaccination requirements is scheduled to last until the end of January.

Requests to have membership passes extended can be made at the facility’s front desk.

The moves to be in line with public health orders came as the leisure services department had set a comprehensive shinny hockey and skating schedule at the arena for the Christmas holiday period.

The public health orders which brought on the gym closure and other changes include:

– no organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size;

– concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50 per cent seated capacity, regardless of venue size;

– closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios;

– closing bars and nightclubs; and

– limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.