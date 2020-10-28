Legion wants new flooring

Council is supporting a bid by Branch 249, The Royal Canadian Legion’s Pleasant Valley Branch, for a grant to replace the flooring throughout its building.

“Currently we have old carpeting that prevents patrons who utilize wheelchairs, walkers and scooters to move freely within our building,” branch executive secretary Joanne Woodbeck wrote to council.

“Also, we have recently upgraded our washrooms and now we have sections of carpeting missing due to that construction. This area has become hazardous for everyone as it is possible to trip over it.”

The branch wants to replace the carpeting with commercial grade laminate flooring, a product that is much easier to clean, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodbeck added

The grant application is going to the Northern Development Initiative trust and will be accompanied by a support resolution on the part of Council.