Legion unveils new shuttle service van

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249’s shuttle service van, above, is at the end of its useful life and a replacement vehicle is being unveiled this Saturday. (Houston Today file photo)

A ceremony and celebration this Saturday will mark the unveiling of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249’s new shuttle service van.

Adorned with decals from the sponsoring companies and organizations that made its purchase possible, the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse provides needed transportation service because there is no public transit or local taxi service.

A provincial gaming grant provided half the purchase price while 14 businesses provided the remainder of the money.

Those in attendance include Legion executives and sponsor representatives.

The business sponsors are All West Glass, BLAST, Buy Low Foods, Bulkley Valley Home Centre, Coastal Gas Link, Emberson Plumbing, Houston Today, Mike’s Audio, Monster Industries Ltd., Motion Canada, Snap-on Tools, Sullivan Motor Products, Tower Communications and Turcotte Bros.

The event takes place at the Legion building, 3480 11th Street, beginning at 2 p.m., and is being called the Houston Shuttle Launch.

