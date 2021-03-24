Legion shuttle up and running

Last week, the Houston Legion shuttle had a breakdown of sorts and was temporarily out of service. Joanne Woodbeck of the legion told Houston Today on Friday that “on Tuesday, the fuel pump went out on the van and we had to order in a new one. It came in yesterday and our volunteer mechanic installed it last night, allowing us to go back into service today.” The Houston Legion Shuttle has been in operation since 2017 and has provided transportation service in the District. Currently, the legion shuttle has two drives, one for the daytime and weekdays and one for the night time and weekends. “We have been very fortunate at the Houston Branch during COVID-19. Other than the lock-down last spring, we have been open most of the past year. We did close down in January due to shortage of staff and adjusted our hours of operations until we received more resumes,” she said. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)



