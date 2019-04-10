Left turn lane coming east of town

A left hand turning lane is to be constructed at the McKilligan Road and Hwy. 16 intersection east of Houston this year. (Laura Blackwell photo)

The provincial transportation ministry is going to add a left turning lane at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and McKilligan Road east of Houston.

The project is intended to make turning much safer for motorists turning left.

That’s because they’ll be able to safely to enter the lane and slow down for the turn while Hwy16 traffic can continue travelling at highway speed.

This project is one of a number being undertaken by the highways ministry this year along Hwy16 and associated roads.

Several of the larger projects involve either asphalt resurfcing or sealcoating.

Approximately 26 kilometres of Hwy 37N from Deltaic Creek to the Mehan Rest Area will be resurfaced with asphalt and there’ll be intermitten pavement repairs from the Meahn Rest Area to the Burrage Airstrip.

Sealcoating of approximately 16 kilometres of Babine Lake Road, beginning at Hwy 16, is set as is sealcoating of 18 kilometres of Hwy16 from Tower Road to Wakefield Road near Telkwa.

And 50 kilometres of sealcoat will be applied on Hwy16 from Boulder Creek West to the Carnaby Road as well as on the Kispiox Valley Road.

On Haida Gwaii to bridges are to be replaced between Port Clements and Tlell. This project also involves upgrades to the approaches of the two bridges.

And at the intersection of Hwy16 and Hwy37 South in Thornhill, where there is now a four-way stop, the ministry is to tender a significant contract to replace the four-way stop with a traffic roundabout.

This project was first announced in 2017 and initial clearing of trees surrounding the four-way stop took place last year.

Part of the work to make room for the roundabout involves moving the transportation ministry’s weighscales located immediately adjacent to the four-way stop.

The highways and transportation ministry is still considering its plans for an overpass on Hwy16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert so that traffic doesn’t have to travel over the CN tracks.

First announced in 2015, the projected cost is in the area of $35 million with the federal government contributing approximately half of the cost.