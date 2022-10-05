Learning to can

Recently the Houston Community Garden held a food preservation workshop featuring the process of canning. Participants harvested beets from the main garden, washed, sliced and seasoned the beets, then started canning them by putting them into a boiling bath in order to seal the jars for future use. (L-R) Jen Williams and Naomi David are seen learning the process. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
