Recently the Houston Community Garden held a food preservation workshop featuring the process of canning. Participants harvested beets from the main garden, washed, sliced and seasoned the beets, then started canning them by putting them into a boiling bath in order to seal the jars for future use. (L-R) Jen Williams and Naomi David are seen learning the process. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 

Learning to can

Recently the Houston Community Garden held a food preservation workshop featuring the process of canning. Participants harvested beets from the main garden, washed, sliced and seasoned the beets, then started canning them by putting them into a boiling bath in order to seal the jars for future use. (L-R) Jen Williams and Naomi David are seen learning the process. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

RCMP officers seized drugs, weapons and cash in executing a search warrant. (File photo)
Houston RCMP seize weapons, drugs and cash

View from above of progress on a portion of the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

Houston had a chance Sept. 27 to meet the seven people running for the six District of Houston council spots in this month’s municipal election. From the left, Tom Euverman, Rebecca Hougen, Lisa Mueller, Troy Reitsma, Tom Stringfellow, Daphne Tofsrud, Jonathan Van Barneveld. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Houston mayor urges people to vote