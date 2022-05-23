215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Governor General Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous person in the role, attended the event

A ceremony was held May 23, 2022, to remember the 215 children who lost their lives while attending Kamloops Indian Residential School (Brittany Webster/Black Press Media)

A ceremony full of sadness and hope is taking place at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School today to mark the one year anniversary of the more than 215 graves of children as young as three years old being discovered.

People gathered for a sunrise ceremony at 5 a.m. to start the day.

Opening statements and a prayer truly began the ceremony at 9 a.m.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon, the first of Indigenous decent, was in attendence alongside politicians from every level of government.

“It shouldn’t have taken that long,” Simon said in regards to the discovery of the graves one year ago. “But finally people know, and knowing has transformed this community. People have made pilgrimages here to pay their respects, to say they’re sorry, to show thier support.”

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir dressed in full regalia for the day.

“There are many next steps that need to occur with the church,” Casimir stated. “That’s mandates from the highest level. That’s from the Pope to mandate through the Catholic Bishops of Canada right down to the local diocese and working with first nations as we seek truth, as we move forward, as we seek fundraising, as we seek all those steps that are listed on the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.”

READ MORE: Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Drums boomed and voices echoed while attendees sang traditional Indigenous songs in the Pow-wow Arbour to remember the missing – Le Estcwicwéy.

The ceremony continues into the afternoon with giveaways, a dance of healing, and a moment of silence for the children who died while attending KIRS.

Into the evening there will be a feast and musical entertainment before concluding with a closing prayer at 7:30 p.m.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

graveyardIndian Day SchoolIndigenousIndigenous child welfareKamloopsresidential schools