LB Paving awarded bid

Road work contract let

LB Paving has been given the contract for this year’s District of Houston road and concrete works.

The company was the only bidder and its price of $671,490.12 for road and sidewalk/curb projects came with the $720,000 forecast estimate, reported engineering and operations director Paul Gordon.

This year’s work consists of pulverizing, rejuvenating and repaving large sections of Riverbank Road, Williams Crescent and Buck Flats Road, said Gordon.

The concrete work continues on that begun last year to remove and replace a block of club and sidewalk on Hagman Crescent.

Gordon did note the above projects do not include the District’s annual maintenance program for repairs to roads, sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

The total budget for the above maintenance amounts to $135,000 and a further report will be prepared for council soon.

Internal reallocation needed

The District has had to reallocate monies within several of its accounts to comply with requirements set out by an outside agency.

It had assigned $140,000 from gas tax monies received from the federal government to finance concept designs for a new firehall, a new community hall, and outdoor skating rink and a new arena lobby.

But it then found out that gas tax monies can’t be used for that purpose.

Instead, chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck recommended using a large grant provided by the provincial government earlier this year because it has fewer restrictions on how it can be used.

In doing so, he recommended $140,000 be taken from the provincial government grant amount already assigned to road works this year to finance the above projects.

And in turn, that $140,000 would be replaced by the same amount from federal gas tax monies, resulting in no net effect on the District’s overall spending plans.

The concept designs for the four projects are the first step in a far-reaching District of Houston plan to improve and/or replace its infrastructure.

Previous story
Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Just Posted

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Most Read