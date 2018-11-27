Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Drenching rain that has deluged British Columbia’s south coast since Sunday night should begin to relent over the next 24 hours, although Environment Canada says another 40 millimetres of precipitation is expected across parts of the region by Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

The weather office says as much as 120 millimetres of rain was recorded Monday along Vancouver’s North Shore mountains, washing away the season’s first dump of snow that arrived over the weekend.

Flood watches and high streamflow advisories for numerous waterways on Vancouver Island and the south coast remain in effect but the River Forecast Centre estimates flows on affected rivers and streams will peak as the current storm tapers off.

Elsewhere, the Boundary and Kootenay regions of southern B.C. are enduring what Environment Canada calls “a long period of snowfall,” with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres on higher elevations of Highway 3.

Light snow is also forecast along the Coquihalla Connector to the Okanagan, but the main stretch of Highway 5 from Hope to Kamloops has dodged the latest round of white stuff.

Read more: Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Read more: Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge
Next story
Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Just Posted

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

November flowers

Well just before the recent snow fall, Houston resident Naomi Himech captured… Continue reading

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

Most Read