Latern story walk in Houston

The Houston Resource Centre in Houston had a full week of plans for Family Literacy Week – from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28. One of which was the Lantern Story Walk that was held on Jan. 26. Phyllis Wiebe was enjoying the current story walk that was set up by the Family Resource Centre at the Buck Creek Canfor and Hatchery and Nature Centre site in Partnership with the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre. Each page was lit by a lantern making for a beautiful story walk in the evening. The lantern story walk featured a story titled SkySisters by Jan Bourdeau Waboose. The story boards tell of Two Ojibway sisters that set off across the frozen north country to see the Skyspirits’ midnight dance. It was set up to conjunction to Family Literacy Week. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
