Last one for the year

Sept. 29 was the grand finale for the Houston Farmers Market. The season was a success with many vendors every week. The market ran from June 9 till end of September. This year’s market once again feature coupons that can be exchanged for food products from participating vendors. A program offered by the provincial government and the Association of B.C. Farmers’ Markets. (L-R) DLM Meats, Ducky Jams and Preserves, Earth and Lotus Soaps and Such,Tarey’s Essentials, Colton Savage Market Coordinator, Nitta’s Baking, Marg’s Baking Northern Nitting, Single Serves Delights and Boho Fiber Arts, Deb J’s Hook and Shuttle. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)