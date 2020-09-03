Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

The Pottle and Derry clan received a check of $2,000 presented by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services at the inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in 2019. ( The Northern View file photo)

The Northern View’s Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby in support of North Coast Community Services (NCCS) is just this Saturday.

Your final chance to get tickets will be on derby day (Saturday, Sept. 5) from 5:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., no more tickets will be available for purchase.

There will be ticket sellers at Rushbrook Floats as well as the parking lot of Port Edward General Store. Tickets are just $25 each.

New this year, you can purchase your tickets electronically! Just EFT info.nccs@citywest.ca. Please make sure your name and cell number are attached to the EFT. If you have any questions please contact Sherry Beal, NCCS executive director, at 250-627-7166 ext. 2002 or by email at sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca.

Don’t forget, only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

2020 derby rules and regulations:

* Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the derby is open to B.C. residents only.

* You must provide proof of provincial residency in order to claim any cash prizes.

* All provincial and federal sportfishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions. No exemptions or exceptions.

* Maximum length of halibut (head on) 126 centimetres. No exemptions or exceptions.

* All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

* Only whole, (round) uncleaned fish will be weighed.

* Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

* Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ADVENTURE CONSTRUCTION – 161 Mishaw Road in the Prince Rupert Industrial Site.

* Please obey all weigh-in site directions to comply with social distancing.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-627-7166 ext 2002 or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

