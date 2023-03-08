Large-scale air monitoring program to measure fine particulate matter

Houston and area consistently has had high rates of particulate emissions

Monitors are being installed to come to grips with the amount of fine particulate matter in the air in Houston and area.

The 13 monitors, purchased by the provincial environment ministry, the District of Houston, the federal environment ministry and the Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society from a company called PurpleAir will be in place for two years.

They’ll measure the amount of fine particulate matter or droplets that are 2.5 microns or less in width in the atmosphere, commonly known as PM2.5.

“This information will enable the public to create links between local activities and resulting air quality and futhermore, may be used to guide local decision making, airshed management and future work,” a provincial environment ministry document states.

Houston for several years now has ranked either at the top or near the top of B.C. municipalities for emissions of fine particulate matter which can come from various sources including wood smoke, large industries, dust and motor vehicles.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter can affect breathing and inflame other medical conditions.

The problem is magnified because of where Houston is situated and accompanying atmospheric conditions so that on cold days, when wood burning increases, the air remains still so that smoke accumulates in the airshed.

That’s also brought on air quality advisories, warning people with breathing conditions to stay indoors.

The situation has been of concern to the District for several years as well and has factored in discussions with senior governments about what can be done.

The provincial environment ministry is providing four monitors, the District of Houston is paying for six, the Bulkley Valley Lakes District Air Management Society is providing two and the federal environment ministry is providing one monitor.

Members of the public will be able to track the data themselves because it will be available online.

Monitors are at several businesses, at the District of Houston firehall, the Houston Public Library and in residential areas. There’s also one at Barrett.

The monitors will be gathering data all through 2023 and up until Dec. 31, 2024.

The District of Houston officially signed onto the project late last month.