The landslide above the 18 Mile bridge over the Kitimat River. (Photo Coastal GasLink)

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

A landslide along the Kitimat River has forced the municipality to stop pumping from the muddy river and issue a notice to residents to conserve water.

The landslide, which happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, occurred in a remote spot on the river inaccessible by road.

Locals noticed something was wrong when the river turned a muddy brown on Wednesday morning, sparking rumours on social media that construction work on a pipeline for the LNG Canada project might have caused a landslide.

Pipeline construction company Coastal GasLink spokesperson Natasha Westover said Thursday a landslide had occurred, but that it wasn’t related to the company’s construction activities.

“A chopper was taken up the river to confirm and we found the location where a rainstorm caused a landslide,” said Westover.

Coastal GasLink also supplied the Northern Sentinel with photos of the landslide taken from the helicopter.

District of Kitimat spokesperson Josh Marsh sent out a notice on Wednesday afternoon via social media appealing to residents to cut down on water use, as the river is the town’s sole water source.

The landslide above the 18 Mile bridge over the Kitimat River. (Photo Coastal GasLink)

The Kitimat River on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

