Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately after a landslide on May 2, 2023. (RDCK handout photo)

Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees.

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice.

The centre says a geotechnical engineer will conduct a full assessment of the area by helicopter Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newslandslide

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Massive fire in Sooke destroys new home build still under construction

Just Posted

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Classroom
School district is revising outdated weapons policy