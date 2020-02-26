The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill was temporarily closed after someone kicked in a side door. (Houston Today photo)

Landfill re-use it shed vandalized

Someone kicked in the side door

The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill was closed temporarily recently after vandals kicked in the side door.

“Someone kicked in the side door to have a look inside,” reports Rory McKenzie, the Regional District of Bulkley-Valley’s environmental services director.

A plywood sheet was then placed to close off the opening.

“We have ordered a steel door and frame to replace the wooden one,” said McKenzie.

“I have instructed the landfill attendants to make sure to the take temporary plywood closure down for the weekends until a new door is installed.”

The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill is one of several maintained by the regional district throughout its area.

It accepts only items that are in a good and reusable condition. Items that are broken, dirty or otherwise not re-usable won’t be accepted.

The idea behind a re-use shed is to pass along items to others that might otherwise be disposed of in a landfill.

All items must be inspected by a re-use shed attendant and items are only to be dropped off when the shed is open and staffed. Electronic devices must be in working order.

Not accepted are hazardous or toxic materials, liquids, food, mattresses and pornographic magazines or personal pleasure devices intended for adult use.

The Knockholt re-used shed is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on statutory holidays.

McKenzie said the site has never been vandalized before and that the re-use shed isn’t utilized that much because of its remote location.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Houston plays hockey

The Houston Little Luckies Novice team held a weekend tournament on Feb… Continue reading

Ringette players show great heart in Kelowna

Coach praises effort made in each game

Wanted: lifeguards

District embarks on homegrown development program

Community winter carnival held in Houston

The Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre hosted a community winter festival with… Continue reading

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

Most Read