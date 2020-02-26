Landfill re-use it shed vandalized

Someone kicked in the side door

The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill was temporarily closed after someone kicked in a side door. (Houston Today photo)

The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill was closed temporarily recently after vandals kicked in the side door.

“Someone kicked in the side door to have a look inside,” reports Rory McKenzie, the Regional District of Bulkley-Valley’s environmental services director.

A plywood sheet was then placed to close off the opening.

“We have ordered a steel door and frame to replace the wooden one,” said McKenzie.

“I have instructed the landfill attendants to make sure to the take temporary plywood closure down for the weekends until a new door is installed.”

The re-use shed at the Knockholt Landfill is one of several maintained by the regional district throughout its area.

It accepts only items that are in a good and reusable condition. Items that are broken, dirty or otherwise not re-usable won’t be accepted.

The idea behind a re-use shed is to pass along items to others that might otherwise be disposed of in a landfill.

All items must be inspected by a re-use shed attendant and items are only to be dropped off when the shed is open and staffed. Electronic devices must be in working order.

Not accepted are hazardous or toxic materials, liquids, food, mattresses and pornographic magazines or personal pleasure devices intended for adult use.

The Knockholt re-used shed is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on statutory holidays.

McKenzie said the site has never been vandalized before and that the re-use shed isn’t utilized that much because of its remote location.