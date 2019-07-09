Land clearing downtown is being done with an eye to potential development. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Land being cleared for potential development

Site has commercial zoning already attached

Site clearing is underway on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development.

Owned for decades by a now-retired dentist, the site is already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial.

Dr. Paul Comparelli is now passing the property to his four daughters, says Jake Wolf who is married to one of the daughters, Danielle.

“We feel it has potential as a commercial property and we didn’t want to see it sit idle. By clearing it we might have something of interest for someone to develop it,” he said.

“And now with increased activity from [the] Coastal GasLink [natural gas pipeline], we can see activity increasing.”

The family members might even develop it on their own depending upon proposals received, Wolf added.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for a Tim Hortons,” he noted.

The property is 5.139 acres and is well-located for development, Wolf said.

“People have also commented that it is a green space, but it is private property,” he continued.

Clearing the land takes away the possibility of trees falling on people and will deter trespassing or people setting up camp at the location, Wolf said.

“It’s just a good time now to take this initiative,” he said.

The District of Houston’s C-2 zoning definition indicates it is “to provide commercial uses which are oriented to vehicular traffic along major roadways and may require large areas of land for buildings and display/storage of goods.”

Permitted uses include a convenience store, garden centre, hotel, motel, neighbourhood pub, restaurant and service station.

A development permitted is required by the District of Houston and development should follow the community’s official community plan.

