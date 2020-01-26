Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

NBA star was reportedly in his private helicopter at the time of the crash

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash over California Sunday.

Bryant, 41, was in a private helicopter flying over Calabasas in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Country fire and police departments have confirmed a helicopter did go down in the area.

The City of Calabasas confirmed on Twitter that Bryant and four others were killed in the crash.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

Bryant spent his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016.

More to come.