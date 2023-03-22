Knowing nature speaker in Houston

Buck Creek Hatchery & Nature Centre, Knowing Nature Speaker Series. On March 14 from 7-9 p.m. Adam Wrench talked about “The Soil Microbiome”. Wrench, an environmental consultant and local homesteader, started at 7 p.m. with 20 people in attendance. He shared his knowledge about gardening soil, “Change the way you look at dirt. Its not something that’s dead: instead its alive and active. If you want to grow nutrient dense food you need to work with your soil.” (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
