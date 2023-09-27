Kitimat RCMP seek info on man found severely injured

Police are asking the public for information on a man found severely injured in Kitimat, Aug. 25.

Kitimat RCMP are asking the public for information on a 39-year old man found severely injured Aug. 25 on Oriole St.

At 8:45 p.m.police were dispatched to the area to assist Emergency Health Services already present at the scene and administering aid to the man who was found unconscious and bleeding.

He was transported to a hospital where he continues to receive medical attention.

It’s unclear how the injuries occurred.

The RCMP is appealing to the public for any information, urging those who might have witnessed or heard an altercation on Oriole St on Aug. 25, or seen the individual in the vicinity, to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111, and cite file number 2023-3240.

If you wish to remain anonymous, report any information through Northern BC Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).