A photo of the 3D-printed mask straps local millwright Devin Baer has made for workers at Kitimat General Hospital. (Contributed photo)

Kitimat millwright creates 3D-printed mask straps for hospital workers

Devin Baer has 3D printed mask straps and head supports for Kitimat General Hospital workers

It’s an idea workers at Kitimat General Hospital (KGH) are going to be all ears for.

A local millwright is using his 3D printer to make mask straps that protect healthcare professionals’ ears by shifting tension from behind them to the back of the head.

Devin Baer said he first got the idea when his wife and sister, who both work at KGH, mentioned to him the masks they were using in response to COVID-19 were causing pressure aches over the course of a full shift.

READ MORE: N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

Baer, who said he has always liked tinkering with 3D printers and improving on designs, felt obligated to see what he could do about improving the straps.

“We all need to help each other out and do what we can, and this was something that I could do to help,” said Baer, who also developed head supports to attach to a number of face shields which have been donated to the hospital.

“I’m so proud of Devin,” said Baer’s wife Ashlee, who works in the KGH lab. “He’s very modest about what he does, but hopefully he knows what a huge, positive difference he has made to all of us working to serve our community during this pandemic.”

Baer’s employer ServcoCanada is also stepping up to fulfill the other side of the medical equation, donating 10,000 N95 masks to KGH.

To that point, Baer said it’s important during the pandemic for locals to look after one another in any way they can.

“I just like improving the design of products – that’s my jam,” says Baer. “But helping out can just be asking a neighbour if you can pick up some groceries for them. We all need to do what we can.”

Meanwhile, Millwrights Local 2736 business manager Miro Maras said he is impressed by both Baer and ServcoCanada. “On behalf of the entire union, we are proud of Devin’s ingenuity and that he has improved working conditions for our frontline health care workers,” said Maras. “We also appreciate the generosity of ServcoCanada stepping up in donating masks. These generous acts are what carries us through these times.”

N95 masks have become a contentious topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. previously banning exports to Canada in an apparent effort to consolidate its own supplies. The two countries have since come to a deal which will allow for Canada to continue to receive the masks from their American factories. Despite this, a number of Canadian officials including B.C.’s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry have said over past weeks hospitals will begin to use community-donated cloth masks in response to PPE shortages across the country.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Houston Link to Learning adapts to assist clients

And now grappling with future of farmers’ market

Buck Creek banks cleaned up

And chamber is continuing with Pitch-In clean up effort

Work camps need to be closed

Threat of COVID-19 spread is too great

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Kitimat millwright creates 3D-printed mask straps for hospital workers

Devin Baer has 3D printed mask straps and head supports for Kitimat General Hospital workers

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Demonstrators gather near Prince Rupert ferry terminal to say ‘Haida Gwaii is closed’

More than 20 people gathered with drums and flags on Thursday; more to come

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

Most Read