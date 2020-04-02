In reaction to the COVID-19 global pandemic, LNG Canada is implementing a number of safety measures at its worksite and lodgings. File photo

Kitimat LNG Canada worker tests positive for COVID-19

The company announced the positive case to its workers on March 28

Black Press Media has learned that an individual working at LNG Canada’s Kitimat site has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company informed their workers of the positive case on March 28, just a day after they announced they had cut their work force by approximately 65 per cent and were reducing employees living in on-site lodging from around 1,800 to just under 600.

“We applaud the action taken by the individual who self-isolated immediately upon experiencing symptoms. Their action has contributed to the prevention of potential spread,” a statement from the company reads.

READ MORE: Celebrate Easter in a 'safe way,' Dr. Henry urges as B.C records 6 new COVID-19 deaths

The company says no one working at their work camps have tested positive for the virus as of this article’s publication.

“Our core focus remains on protecting the health, safety, and well-being of First Nations and community stakeholders living adjacent to our project site in Kitimat and Terrace, and workers on-site who may be at risk of exposure.” the statement said.

It’s unclear how this latest case will affect the companies COVID-19 policies or how many people the individual may have been exposed to while contagious with the virus.

The company’s planned export facility would be the end destination for the Coastal CasLink pipeline, which has been the source of controversy based on claims from multiple hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en that the company has not received sufficient free, prior and informed consent to construct on the land.


Coronavirus

