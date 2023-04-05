Kids Spring break nature camp in Houston

There were 10 children in attendance, ages 5 to 8, for the The Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre, Spring Break Nature camp. First day was March 28 starting at 9 a.m. with the session covering all about air/wind and smog. This group is first to learn in the new classroom addition that was recently completed. The rest of the week’s sessions will focus on water, land and soil pollution and recycling. Cost was $20 per day and these sessions are jam packed with experiments, adventures and observations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
