The Ministry of Education has launched an online tool called Keep Learning B.C. with educations activities for all ages. (Keep Learning B.C.)

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

As spring break comes to a close, students aren’t going back to school, but resources are now in place to keep kids learning.

The B.C. Ministry of Education has launched on online tool to keep kids learning at home while plans are being made by teachers. Keep Learning B.C. offers a list of free, everyday educational activities for every age, designed to support the B.C. curriculum www.openschool.bc.ca/KeepLearning.

“While primary responsibility for continued learning will come from teachers, we know many parents and guardians are asking for additional resources to help keep kids leaning at home while plans are being put in place,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming, in a letter to parents, also signed by BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils president Andrea Sinclair.

More specific learning opportunities are expected in the coming weeks and families can expect to hear from school principals shortly.

In the meantime, the lack of structure, friends and teachers can cause anxiety in some children and the ministry encourages parents and guardians to talk to their kids.

“We are navigating this new terrain together and we must do our best to support each other’s health and well-being,” said Flemming.

“Know that these actions are temporary and we will return to regular school life down the road. In the meantime, look out for each other. We are in this together. By working together and supporting each other, we will get through this,” the letter concludes.

Children whose parents work in essential services are also being notified as the various districts work to fulfill daycare support.

READ MORE: Schools to connect with families by April 3

READ MORE: Second Vernon area high school exposed to COVID-19

