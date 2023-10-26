Kelowna woman guilty of fraud, theft from business that helps disabled people

A Kelowna woman has been found guilty of fraud and theft, after embezzling more than $1 million from a support agency that works to help people with disabilities.

On Oct. 25, a 12-person jury in a B.C. Supreme Courtroom in Kelowna unanimously found Carey Earl guilty of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Earl misappropriated funds from Access Human Resources, a community support agency that provides services and support to people with cognitive and physical disabilities between 2010 and 2018.

During the criminal trial, the jury heard evidence claiming that Earl misappropriated approximately $1.3 million from Access Human Resources between 2010 and 2018, while working as the bookkeeper.

Earl was caught when owner and operating director of Access Human Resources Cliff Andrsuko noticed inconsistencies in the bookkeeping.

Andrsuko took the stand as a witness in the trial. While awaiting the verdict from the jury, Andrsuko was supported at the law courts by employees of Access Human Resources.

Earl has denied allegations of theft but did not take the stand to give testimony during the trial. However, in 2019, Earl filed a response to a civil suit filed by Andrsuko and denied allegations that she had misappropriated or embezzled money.

In the response, Earl claimed that it was “commonly understood” between herself and Andrsuko “that company funds would be used for their personal benefit.” Also in the response, Earl stated that if she stole, misappropriated or embezzled funds, Andrsuko would have agreed to the alleged acts as he was also engaging in similar conduct and behaviour and signed off on all transactions and payments that she made.

The civil suit is ongoing.

Both charges of theft and fraud over $5,000 are considered indictable offences by the Criminal Code of Canada. The maximum penalty for fraud over $5,000, is 14 years incarceration and the maximum penalty for theft over $5,000 is 10 years in prison.

A date has yet to be set for sentencing.

