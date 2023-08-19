RCMP officers meet at a roadblock after evacuating the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain due to a wildfire burning above homes, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers meet at a roadblock after evacuating the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain due to a wildfire burning above homes, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelowna RCMP stop duo who forced their way behind fire line

‘To ensure we can provide an appropriate and coordinated regional response to this fire’

Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public to stay out of wildfire evacuation zones.

“If you are ordered to leave, you’re lawfully obligated to do so,” explained Supt. Kara Triance during a regional wildfire update Saturday (Aug. 19). “Sending our law enforcement and emergency personnel back into evacuated areas to assist people to get out is a great risk to our officers and first responders.”

Triance added that two individuals tried to force their way back into an evacuated area this morning and were escorted out by officers. She also said there have been several reports of people loitering behind barriers and security checkpoints.

“I can assure you right now that we have no confirmed break and enters at this time. We encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”

As of this morning, 44 additional officers were stationed in the Central Okanagan, coming from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the North District.

“To ensure that we can provide an appropriate and coordinated regional response to this fire,” said Triance. “We greatly appreciate the chiefs of police in all those communities who have released their officers to assist us.”

She said police officers continue to carry out door-to-door alert and evacuation notices, secure emergency exit routes, and perform static and roving patrols.

Triance also had several reminders for the public including boaters to stay out of the way of firefighting aircraft and keep personal drones away from wildfire areas.

“We have had multiple reports of drones flying through emergency areas,” she said. “If a drone is in the area, you will ground a helicopter. It is illegal to fly a personal drone in an emergency situation where we are fighting fires.”

READ MORE: Community leaders urge calm and patience as crews battle Okanagan wildfires

READ MORE: Further evacuation alerts for Lake Country wildfire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaLake CountryRCMPwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews responding to fast-moving grass fire in Penticton
Next story
UPDATE: More growth expected as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos crosses border

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook)
Terrace Garden Tour blooms again after a 10-year hiatus during 2023 Riverboat Days